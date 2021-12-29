D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 874 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

D. Scott Neal Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 268.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 24,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,793. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.