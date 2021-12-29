D. Scott Neal Inc. Buys Shares of 341,232 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 341,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,942,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 7.6% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43,511 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.25. 10,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,726. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average of $52.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.958 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%.

