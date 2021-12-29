D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 924,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $77,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

NYSE:DHI opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

