Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.71. Approximately 3,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 260,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cytek BioSciences, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $1,484,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $39,711,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $205,686,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $9,514,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

