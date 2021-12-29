Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.71. Approximately 3,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 260,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $1,484,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $39,711,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $205,686,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $9,514,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
