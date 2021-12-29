CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

CyrusOne has increased its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. CyrusOne has a dividend payout ratio of 1,300.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CyrusOne to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

CyrusOne stock opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.19. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 220.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

