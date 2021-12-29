CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.
CyrusOne has increased its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. CyrusOne has a dividend payout ratio of 1,300.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CyrusOne to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.
CyrusOne stock opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.19. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 220.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
