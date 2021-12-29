Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) Director Sells C$94,500.00 in Stock

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) Director Donald George Myers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at C$359,100.

Shares of CVE:CYP traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.94. 389,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,898. The company has a market capitalization of C$244.37 million and a P/E ratio of -158.33. Cypress Development Corp. has a one year low of C$0.83 and a one year high of C$2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.96.

Get Cypress Development alerts:

Cypress Development Company Profile

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.