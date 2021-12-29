Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) Director Sells C$94,500.00 in Stock

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) Director Donald George Myers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$94,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at C$359,100.
Shares of CVE:CYP traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.94. 389,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,898. The company has a market capitalization of C$244.37 million and a P/E ratio of -158.33. Cypress Development Corp. has a one year low of C$0.83 and a one year high of C$2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.96.
Cypress Development Company Profile
