Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 10,001 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY cut its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned 0.19% of Silvercorp Metals worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,309,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after acquiring an additional 774,411 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 526,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 953.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 406,904 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 803.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 220,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVM stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. 12,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.00. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SVM. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

