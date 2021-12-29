Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Makes New Investment in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LPI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.86. 793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,339. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.84. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 4.17.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The business had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

