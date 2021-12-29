Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Grows Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $4,660,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 61.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 153,710 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 32.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 38,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. 27,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,217,717. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 33.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.