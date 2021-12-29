Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Buys Shares of 84,208 SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 84,208 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. SM Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,550. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44. SM Energy has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $38.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

SM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

