CWV Chain Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $12.80 million and approximately $8,805.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00059234 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,735.62 or 0.07851303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,533.18 or 0.99902394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00073031 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00051292 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.