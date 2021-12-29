CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $102.42

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.42 and last traded at $102.33, with a volume of 96828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.31.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day moving average is $87.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 209,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

