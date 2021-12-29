CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,694 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.8% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $39,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.26. The company had a trading volume of 28,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,501. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

