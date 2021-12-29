CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,155. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,278,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,858,000 after buying an additional 628,007 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,630,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,171,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,305,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after buying an additional 73,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after buying an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVB Financial

