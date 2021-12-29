Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Down 1.9%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.69. 676,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 846,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Curaleaf from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Curaleaf from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curaleaf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

