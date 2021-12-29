Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce earnings of $3.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.60. Cummins reported earnings per share of $3.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $15.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.88 to $15.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.83 to $20.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

CMI opened at $217.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.23. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $203.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,156,000 after acquiring an additional 135,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,992,000 after acquiring an additional 57,971 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,851,000 after acquiring an additional 109,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,023,000 after buying an additional 185,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

