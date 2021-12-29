Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 7,253 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $18,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSU stock opened at $293.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.90. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $190.64 and a one year high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 211.77%.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total value of $573,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

