Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 39,423 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,423 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after buying an additional 332,537 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,511,000 after purchasing an additional 338,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

