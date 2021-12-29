Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $15,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 703,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 154,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 114,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 351,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 99,422 shares during the last quarter.

DVY opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $94.12 and a one year high of $124.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

