Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $38,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

ICF stock opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.15. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

