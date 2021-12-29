Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 2,175 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,692 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $636,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 52.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,548,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $145,300,000 after buying an additional 881,323 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 21.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $230.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

