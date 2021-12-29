CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CryoLife by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CryoLife by 7.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CryoLife by 89.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 197,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 44,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CryoLife stock opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.89 and a beta of 1.50. CryoLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other CryoLife news, Director Anthony B. Semedo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $46,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

