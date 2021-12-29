Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.79.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $109.24. 13,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,831. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a 1 year low of $85.65 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

