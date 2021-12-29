Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Cronos Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRON. Bank of America started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.11.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cronos Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 110,483 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cronos Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Cronos Group by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 227,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 175,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.