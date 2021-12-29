Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CRON has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 319,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 110,483 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

