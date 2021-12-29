CROAT Reaches Market Capitalization of $259,349.72 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. CROAT has a total market cap of $259,349.72 and $6.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 90,687,676 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

