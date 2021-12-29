Critical Survey: Randolph Bancorp (RNDB) vs. The Competition

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ: RNDB) is one of 320 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Randolph Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of Randolph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Randolph Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Randolph Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randolph Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Randolph Bancorp Competitors 2153 8974 7269 510 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 8.96%. Given Randolph Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Randolph Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Randolph Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Randolph Bancorp $79.00 million $19.93 million 8.88 Randolph Bancorp Competitors $1.21 billion $218.31 million 12.34

Randolph Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Randolph Bancorp. Randolph Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Randolph Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randolph Bancorp 21.10% 14.79% 2.01% Randolph Bancorp Competitors 28.83% 12.43% 1.27%

Dividends

Randolph Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Randolph Bancorp pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Randolph Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Randolph Bancorp is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Randolph Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randolph Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Randolph Bancorp rivals beat Randolph Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts. The Envision Mortgage segment comprises gains on loan origination and sales activities, loan servicing income, and interest income on loans held for sale and residential construction loans. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Stoughton, MA.

