Critical Survey: Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC) versus HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Onyx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy 10.24% 4.56% 3.66% Onyx N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HighPeak Energy and Onyx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Onyx 0 0 0 0 N/A

HighPeak Energy currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.82%. Given HighPeak Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Onyx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Onyx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Onyx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 60.99 -$101.46 million $0.14 112.57 Onyx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Onyx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HighPeak Energy.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Onyx on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Onyx Company Profile

Onyx Corp. engages in the production, manufacture, distribution, and sale of asphalt products primarily in Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, and Wyoming. The company operates in Performance Grade, and Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance segments. The Performance Grade segment comprises private construction projects, which include parking lots, driveways, and minor city and county roads. The Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance Segment implements pavement maintenance programs to rehabilitate and extend the life of existing roads. It sells its products to contractors and customers for pavement maintenance. The company was formerly known as Crown Energy Corporation. Onyx Corp. is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

