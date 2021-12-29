Critical Comparison: RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) vs. Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) and Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RenovoRx and Otonomy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovoRx 0 0 2 0 3.00 Otonomy 0 0 2 0 3.00

RenovoRx currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 209.38%. Otonomy has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 166.20%. Given RenovoRx’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RenovoRx is more favorable than Otonomy.

Profitability

This table compares RenovoRx and Otonomy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovoRx N/A N/A N/A Otonomy -20,278.95% -72.42% -45.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of RenovoRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Otonomy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Otonomy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RenovoRx and Otonomy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovoRx N/A N/A -$3.80 million N/A N/A Otonomy $270,000.00 453.45 -$44.73 million ($0.81) -2.67

RenovoRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Otonomy.

Summary

RenovoRx beats Otonomy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss. It operates under the Otiprio brand. The company was founded by Jay B. Lichter, Jeffrey Harris, Rick Friedman, and Allen F. Ryan on May 6, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

