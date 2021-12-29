Critical Comparison: Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) versus Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI)

Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Big Cypress Acquisition and Palisade Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Palisade Bio N/A -1,307.98% -294.24%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Big Cypress Acquisition and Palisade Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Palisade Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Big Cypress Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 104.38%. Palisade Bio has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Palisade Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Big Cypress Acquisition and Palisade Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Palisade Bio $10,000.00 1,900.36 -$16.27 million N/A N/A

Big Cypress Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Palisade Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Big Cypress Acquisition beats Palisade Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery. The company is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

