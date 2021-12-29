Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 8,750 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Agenus were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Agenus by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGEN. HC Wainwright began coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.52 million, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

