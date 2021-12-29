Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 597 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.44. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

