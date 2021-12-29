Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 86,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,465,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 78.23% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,329,000 after buying an additional 12,719,056 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,017,000 after buying an additional 1,481,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,970,000 after buying an additional 226,915 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,369,000 after buying an additional 1,309,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,398,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,722,000 after buying an additional 23,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

