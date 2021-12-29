Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 86,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,465,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.
The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,329,000 after buying an additional 12,719,056 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,017,000 after buying an additional 1,481,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,970,000 after buying an additional 226,915 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,369,000 after buying an additional 1,309,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,398,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,722,000 after buying an additional 23,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
