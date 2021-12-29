Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Down to $5.38

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.23. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 143,951 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. The company had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719,056 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,970,000 after purchasing an additional 226,915 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,398,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

