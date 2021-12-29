Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Gap Down to $5.38

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.23. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 143,951 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.
The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719,056 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,970,000 after purchasing an additional 226,915 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,398,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.