CREDIT Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,531.54 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CREDIT has a market cap of $9,531.54 and approximately $11,166.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 61.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

