Cream Finance Price Hits $34.75 (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34.75 or 0.00073248 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $21.42 million and $5.43 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00042597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.