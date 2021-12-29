Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Bought by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 3,978.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 415,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,425 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Covetrus by 17.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Covetrus by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,214,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 2.10.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVET. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

