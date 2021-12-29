Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,259 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $564.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $526.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.42. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.