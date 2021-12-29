Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 119,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,783,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $568.58. The stock had a trading volume of 26,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,548. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $566.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $526.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $252.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

