Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $534.65.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $564.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,548. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.14. The firm has a market cap of $250.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $566.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.