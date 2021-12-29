Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Corteva by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 397,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 95,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $47.21. 4,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33. Corteva has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

