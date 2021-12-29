Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $434.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.94. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $350.01 and a 52 week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.80.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

