Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 1,219 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of YETI by 24.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of YETI by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of YETI by 76.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of YETI by 17.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of YETI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

NYSE YETI opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,122 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,164. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

