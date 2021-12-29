Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,022 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 67.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $432.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $252.02 and a 52 week high of $442.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.35.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

