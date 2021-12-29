Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,314,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after acquiring an additional 326,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,928.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,920.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,795.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,712.93, for a total value of $6,714,501.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,694 shares of company stock valued at $440,480,864 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

