Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,291,000 after buying an additional 559,148 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,027,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,513,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,785,000 after buying an additional 140,581 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after buying an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 614,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after buying an additional 225,899 shares during the last quarter.

RPV opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $82.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79.

