Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $696.87 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $698.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $655.09 and a 200 day moving average of $616.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

