Conceal (CCX) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Conceal has a market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $120,709.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,785.56 or 1.00257602 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00057318 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00283778 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.79 or 0.00431753 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00149390 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010457 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,246,311 coins and its circulating supply is 11,985,918 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

