Comparing Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) & Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Excellon Resources and Timberline Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Excellon Resources and Timberline Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $26.20 million 1.31 -$16.02 million ($1.30) -0.80 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$4.71 million ($0.03) -7.00

Timberline Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Excellon Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excellon Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources -112.36% -28.63% -16.83% Timberline Resources N/A -28.95% -27.73%

Summary

Excellon Resources beats Timberline Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

